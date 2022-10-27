Finding support after a breast cancer diagnosis

Finding support after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis can be scary. There are several support groups across North Alabama where you can connect with other women who are also dealing with a diagnosis, going through treatment, or are a survivor.
Bosom Buddies (Huntsville)
- Sanda J. Bryant Breast Cancer Support Group
- Fourth Tuesday of the month
- 6:00 p.m.
- East Room at Clearview Cancer Center
Clearview Adolescent And Young Adult Cancer Program (CAYAC)
- Young Adults ages 18 to 35
- Current or previous cancer diagnoses
- Meeting times and locations listed on Facebook page
- https://www.facebook.com/CAYAC.Program/
Bosom Buddies (Decatur)
- Third Monday of the month
- 6:00 p.m.
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
Pink Sisters (Decatur)
- Newly diagnosed, going through treatment, or a survivor
- Second Tuesday of each month
- For meeting times and locations call (256) 606-5041 or email pinksistersofdecatur@gmail.com
Pink Ladies (Scottsboro)
- Second Thursday of each month
- For meeting times and locations call (256) 574-2883
Circle of Friends
- Meetings from September to May
- Third Thursday
- 11:30 a.m.
- Rock House Eatery in Guntersville