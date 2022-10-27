 Skip to main content
Finding support after a breast cancer diagnosis

  • Updated
breast cancer awareness

Finding support after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis can be scary. There are several support groups across North Alabama where you can connect with other women who are also dealing with a diagnosis, going through treatment, or are a survivor.

Bosom Buddies (Huntsville)

  • Sanda J. Bryant Breast Cancer Support Group
  • Fourth Tuesday of the month
  • 6:00 p.m.
  • East Room at Clearview Cancer Center

Clearview Adolescent And Young Adult Cancer Program (CAYAC)

Bosom Buddies (Decatur)

  • Third Monday of the month
  • 6:00 p.m.
  • Decatur Morgan Hospital

Pink Sisters (Decatur)

  • Newly diagnosed, going through treatment, or a survivor
  • Second Tuesday of each month
  • For meeting times and locations call (256) 606-5041 or email pinksistersofdecatur@gmail.com

Pink Ladies (Scottsboro)

  • Second Thursday of each month
  • For meeting times and locations call (256) 574-2883

Circle of Friends

  • Meetings from September to May
  • Third Thursday 
  • 11:30 a.m.
  • Rock House Eatery in Guntersville

