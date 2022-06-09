Finally drying out Thursday, a few storms Friday

The end of the rainy weather pattern is in sight, but we are not done with our storm chances just yet. Spotty light showers directly along the cold front will linger in our eastern counties this morning. These showers should come to an end by 9 AM. Areas west of I-65 will remain dry. Once the front moves through, drier and more comfortable air settles in! With a mix of sun and clouds, highs reach the mid 80s this afternoon. Mostly clear skies stay with us overnight as temperatures drop in the low 60s Friday morning.
Tomorrow, a cluster of strong to severe storms will race across the southeast. The trends continue to keep these storms to our south and west in Arkansas and Mississippi. However, scattered storms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening here in North Alabama. Lingering showers can't be ruled out early Saturday.
All in all, the weekend looks great! We transaction form a wet weather pattern this week to a blistering hot weather pattern by Sunday. Actual high temperatures surge into the mid 90s for much of next week. With little in the way of rain chances to provide relief, heat index values will be in the triple digits Monday, Tuesday, and perhaps beyond that.