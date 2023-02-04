Fight with suspect ends with deadly officer-involved shooting investigation in Colbert County

An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Cherokee early Saturday.
According to the Cherokee Police Department, it and the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Highway 72 and Cove Road about 1:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said it involved a welfare check for a person being held against their will.
“Upon arrival, officers got into a physical altercation where the suspect presented a handgun resulting in an officer involved shooting,” police said.
The male suspect has passed away.
Police said no officers were injured.
No information has been released yet on the suspect or suspects in the case.
The incident has been turned over to ALEA to investigate.
