FGCU men pull away in second half against Lions

FORT MYERS, Fla., – FGCU had six players reach double figures in scoring Saturday in a 92-60 home win over the University of North Alabama men's basketball team. With the loss, UNA falls to 9-15 overall and 2-9 in ASUN Conference play.
The home team led wire to wire, opening the game on a 9-2 run and holding the Lions to a 34.4 shooting percentage in the opening 20 minutes of play.
The Eagles stretched the lead to double figures midway through the first half. After a three-point basket gave FGCU an 18-7 lead, UNA made a run to close the gap.
Detalian Brown scored five points during an 11-4 spurt, including a three-pointer to make the score 22-18 with 8:42 remaining in the first half.
FGCU answered with a three-pointer and later used a 9-0 run to stretch the lead to 34-21 at the 5:05 mark. Jamari Blackmon then drove the lane, scored and drew a foul. After his free throw capped the three-point play, Omar Figuueroa connected from three-point range to make the score 34-27 with 3:05 remaining. The Eagles, however, outscored UNA 9-5 down the stretch to take a 43-31 lead into the break.
After the teams traded baskets early in the second half, FGCU took control with an 11-0 run. The Lions made only two shots from the floor over a 4:14 stretch as the home team extended its lead to 59-38. UNA would get no closer than 17 points the rest of the way.
The Eagles shot 54.5 percent from the floor over the final 20 minutes and outscored UNA 49-29 in the second half.
Daniel Ortiz led UNA with 12 points. Will Soucie also reached double figures for the Lions with 10 points.
Tavian Dunn-Martin hit four of FGCU's 10 three-point baskets and finished with a game-high 18 points as the Eagles improved to 16-9 overall and 6-5 in ASUN play.
UNA will return home to host Bellarmine on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. at Flowers Hall.