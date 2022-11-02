Fewer potholes on the horizon as Huntsville plans to repave more than 100 roads

There could soon be fewer bumpy roads on your commute to work in Huntsville.
Last Thursday, the Huntsville City Council passed its 2023 budget, which included a record-setting $19.5 million for work on roads.
The city has already made a decision on how to use those funds, beginning with allocating nearly $9 million to repaving.
Jennie Robinson, council member for Huntsville's District 3, said she has been receiving calls and emails from frustrated drivers.
After the 2023 budget was approved, she felt good knowing she could now tell her constituents that work on the roads is on the way.
"We just approved 106 roads to be paved throughout the city," said Robinson. "And some of those are roads that get a lot of travel."
Determining which roads would be repaved came down to how badly each road scored on a rating system set up by the city.
"Our rating system goes from a 0 to 60, with 0 being a brand-new, resurfaced road and 60 being the worst road in Huntsville," said Chris McNeese, director of Huntsville Public Works.
McNeese said the city evaluates all of its roads every two years to survey their shape. Once a road hits a 40 on the 0–60 scale, the city begins to take action.
"That's when we start looking at that road and go, 'OK, that road needs to be pulled out of the database,'" said McNeese.
While thrilled that work is beginning soon, Robinson said this is only just Phase 1 and there will be a Phase 2 that will add at least another 60 roads to be repaved.
Another council member, Frances Akridge, said it has taken too long for this road improvement to happen.
"John Hamilton and Mayor (Tommy) Battle finally listened to City Council, presenting a bigger increase in the budget," said Akridge.
Work is expected to begin within the next few weeks. The contract stipulates the work must be completed within a year.