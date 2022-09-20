Feud over relationship may have led to deadly Colbert Co. nightclub shooting

An "ongoing feud" involving the ex-boyfriend and current boyfriend of a woman may have led to the deadly shooting early Sunday morning outside the Stars Nightclub in Leighton.
A complaint filed Monday in Colbert County District Court details investigators' arrival about 2:30 a.m. to the nightclub on County Line Road. There, they found Marcus Reshard Andrews and Donquis Jamar Brewer.
According to Andrews, an argument between the two led to an exchange of gunfire that ended with Brewer's death. According to Andrews' family, the two were possibly fighting over the woman Andrews was dating — who was also Brewer's ex-girlfriend.
Inv. Daniel Cruise of the Colbert County Sheriff's Office said Andrews called 911 after the gunfire exchange to report shooting Brewer. He then waited at the road outside the club for law enforcement to arrive.
Cruise said evidence at the scene corroborated some of Andrews' story, including a bullet hole in Brewer's car door and spent casings at the scene. However, Andrews described Brewer having an "AR style weapon" that wasn't found at the scene.
Investigators also couldn't find witnesses, Cruise said, "though a large crowd of individuals were there during the time of the shooting."
Andrews was booked into the Colbert County Jail on charges of manslaughter and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. Bond was set at $60,000.