Festival of Yule is gaining criticism for promoting satanic values

One holiday festival in North Alabama is being accused of promoting satanic values by residents in Tuscumbia.
The city's first ever "Festival of Yule" will take place on December 3rd on Mainstreet with more than 30 vendors selling goods.
"The Festival of Yule is basically, really, honestly a way to bring small businesses together," said Kendall Gilchrist, the organizer of the event.
Gilchrist is a small business owner herself. She owns Hesperia Mystic Shoppe in Sheffield.
"It just seemed like a good time to bring out some roots that weren't really shown here, or around here of the holiday season," said Gilchrist in regards to the Yule festival.
Yuletide often refers to the Christmas season. Yule itself is an ancient pagan celebration during the winter solstice. The Yule lord is a scary creature called Krampus.
"He's really in essence the naughty part of the list. He would go out in companionship with St. Nicholas, who you know as your Santa nowadays, who would take care of the nice children," said Gilchrist. "I think the main problem was when they saw Krampus they started to paint a picture of Satanism and and devil worship."
After hearing Krampus would be at the Festival of Yule, dozens of people showed up to a Tuscumbia city council meeting in protest.
"It is demonic, it is satanic," said one resident.
Another resident said, "I'm opposed to what this festival, the influence would bring to this area."
Many Christians from various churches were at the council meeting. "As a pastor in the area, I just cannot stand by any longer and see some of these things going on in our county," said one resident.
The intense council meeting is quickly gaining traction online, with more than 20,000 views on the city's Facebook page.
The city itself has been supportive. Tuscumbia mayor William Foster said Gilchrist had every right to get an event license. She has followed all of the ordinances and laws.
The city has no desire to take away her license, and they wouldn't be able to. The mayor and city council have no say on who receives an event license.
"What we had described to the city councilmen that we met with is not what has been painted now," said Gilchrist.
She is anticipating some protests at the festival, but said her only response will be one of love.
The Festival of Yule will take place Saturday, December 3rd from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Main St. Tuscumbia.