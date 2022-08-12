 Skip to main content
Fentanyl, crystal meth, pot, cocaine found in Muscle Shoals home; 1 arrested

A Muscle Shoals man faces multiple drug-related charges after a search of his home Thursday revealed methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said his office, the Colbert County Drug Task Force and the Muscle Shoals Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Kimberly Avenue in Muscle Shoals.

That home belonged to Gary Brandon Harbin, according to Williamson. The sheriff said officers found 8 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, 180 fentanyl pills, a small amount of cocaine, 2 ounces of marijuana and three guns.

Harbin was arrested on one count of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of trafficking fentanyl and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $60,000.

