FEMA opens disaster recovery center in Morgan County for families affected by Jan. 12 storms

A new resource has opened in Morgan County for families impacted by the Jan. 12 bout of severe weather.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency was set to open a disaster recovery center 1 p.m. Monday in Decatur at the Turner Surles Community Center.
Families who visit the center will have access to one-on-one help from recovery specialists who will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help families complete or check the status of their assistance applications.
The center's opening comes after President Joe Biden amended the Alabama Disaster Declaration for the storms, increasing the federal cost-share for debris removal and emergency protective measures up to 100%.