FEMA now assisting Morgan County residents affected by Jan. 12 tornadoes

Help is on the way for some Morgan County residents.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it will be providing assistance to those in Morgan County affected by the Jan. 12 tornadoes.
It's a whole community approach to recovery for those who may be underinsured or uninsured, as FEMA is ready to step in and help.
FEMA Spokesperson Darrelle Habisch said FEMA can assist in many ways, including rental assistance. Habisch said the agency can also temporarily house individuals in hotels or another environment that's safe, secure and sanitary.
The help doesn't stop there, either. FEMA is looking to do whatever it can to provide residents with immediate recovery to get them back on their feet after the devastating storms.
"There’s a lot of other things that we can help with. Maybe you’ve lost medication, maybe Grandma‘s wheelchair is lost or Grandpa's cane, you know, dental, medical — things that are a direct result of this terrible disaster," said Habisch.
Morgan County residents can sign up for FEMA relief by applying at disasterassistance.gov, calling 1-800-621-3362 or visiting any disaster recovery center.
FEMA will also have disaster survivor assistance teams going door to door to help people sign up.
However, Habisch said, people need to beware of scammers disguising themselves as FEMA workers.
"These people, who are the worst of the worst, come out from around the world, and they're calling people. They can find your phone number, they will ask you if you’ve received FEMA assistance yet, and you may say, 'No, we haven’t yet,' and they will say, 'Well, how about for $100 or $500 I’ll speed that process up?'” said Habisch.
Habisch said that's one sign of fraud. Another sign of fraud, he said, is receiving a call from FEMA to schedule an inspection of your house when you haven't applied for relief yet.
Habisch said that's a sign that someone else has applied using your name.