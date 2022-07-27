"Feels Like" temps in the low 100s, isolated storms return this afternoon

Wednesday brings a rinse and repeat of the last few days with high temperatures reaching into the mid-90s for most, low 90s for some of our far eastern counties. Dew points remain high and in the low 70s meaning that we will still feel very muggy and humid today even with our strong breeze.
Isolated showers and storms will move into the area today just after lunchtime and stay with us through dinnertime. Though downpours are possible with any shower or storm, most of north Alabama will stay dry.
Hot and humid conditions continue Thursday with pop-up storms in the afternoon. High temperatures in mid-90s combined with humidity will lead to peak heat index values of 100° - 107°.
Much higher rain chances begin Friday through this weekend, with the approach of a slow moving cold front from out of Tennessee. This much needed rain will also bring relief from the heat.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-90s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.