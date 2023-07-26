'Feels like' temperatures sitting in the low 100s Wednesday, and those conditions are ours to keep

Another hot and muggy day is on tap for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee today. The silver lining is we will have a touch stronger breeze than we've seen the last several days and that will help to keep conditions slightly more bearable. Even still, high temperatures will sit in the mid-90s with feels like temperatures in the low 100s.
Very spotty showers will be in the forecast for the late afternoon and early evening but the vast majority of us will remain dry throughout the day.
Thursday features a replica forecast, except the spotty rain will be in the morning rather than the late afternoon. Friday and Saturday will be sunny and muggy yet again with highs in the upper 90s. Sunday features a touch of midday rain but will be otherwise dry with a mix of clouds and sun overhead.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. Highs in the mid-90s. Heat index up to 102. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.