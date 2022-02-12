Feeling like winter again to start the weekend

A cold front that's moved through North Alabama this morning has brought back below average temperatures for the start of the weekend
Highs today will only reach the upper 40's with gusty winds up to 25 mph.
If you're celebrating Valentine's Day tonight, you'll definitely want to dress warm! Temperatures drop quickly tonight and with shallow moisture still prevalent, we do have the chance to see flurries by this evening through midnight. No accumulations or travel impacts are expected with this. Overnight temperatures continue to drop into the 20's with gusts making it feel as though we are in the teens.
Super bowl Sunday will be an all around chilly day once again with highs in the 40's and another quick drop in temperatures by the time the sun sets. Prepare to keep the heaters on as lows dip back into the 20's once again.
We do see a rebound in temperatures early next week as highs become average again by Monday, and back to the 60's by Tuesday and Wednesday. Our attention then turns to Thursday as another cold front is set to push through the area, this time with the chance for severe weather due to enough shear being in place. The good thing is right now it does look like instability will be limited in producing any major severe storms. There is still a lot of uncertainty in place with this system especially in regards to timing, so it is something that will be monitored closely in coming days as the front approaches.