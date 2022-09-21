Feeling like the triple digits again today, but Fall air is not far away

Today is the last full day of Summer and it will certainly feel that way! High temperatures reach the upper 90s but some hot spots may touch 100 degrees this afternoon. Feels like temperatures up to 103 are expected during the peak heat of the day. Stay cool and stay hydrated!
Relief is on the way Thursday as a strong cold front moves through North Alabama. Most stay dry but a stray shower can't be ruled out. Following this initial front, highs fall into the 80s and lows in the 50s this weekend. A second cold front brings a better shot for showers and perhaps one or two storms Sunday and locks the Fall-like air in place for the foreseeable future starting next week.
The tropics are the busiest they have been all season. Hurricane Fiona is a monster Category 4 storm that continues to churn out of the Caribbean and back over open water. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gaston has also formed, but is no threat to any land.
In addition, there are three areas to watch for development over the next five days. One of those areas will almost certainly become a named tropical cyclone by the weekend and impacts to the US remain possible late next week. While it is far too early for specifics, check back often for updates, especially if you have interests along the Gulf Coast.