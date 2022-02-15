Feeling like Spring Tuesday, strong to severe storms Thursday

Temperatures are hovering near freezing on this Tuesday morning. Highs are in the upper 60s today with blue skies and sunshine! It will be a touch on the breezy side with winds out the southeast around 10 MPH throughout the day. Clouds increase late tonight and Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. Despite clouds, highs are close to 70 tomorrow afternoon!
Big changes arrive Thursday. A strong cold front brings heavy rain and strong to severe storms mainly in the afternoon hours Thursday. A Level 2 risk for severe weather has been posted for areas west of I-65. Areas east of I-65 are under a Level 1 risk. While the risk for stronger storms appears to be higher for our western counties, there are still some details to iron out. Spotty showers during the morning combined with cloudy skies could help limit the severe storm coverage later in the day. Having said that, there will be significant amounts of wind energy in the atmosphere that could make up for the lack of instability. We expect the line of storms to arrive in northwest Alabama around 2 or 3 PM, move closer to the I-65 corridor by 4 or 5 PM, and towards Sand Mountain by 6 or 7 PM. Keep in mind this timing will continue to be tweaked over the next couple days.
Heavy rain is our primary concern Thursday. 1 to 2 inches of rain will be common, leading to localized flooding and ponding on the roads. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH will also be possible, especially in northwest Alabama. A brief tornado can't be ruled out along the line of storms, but that risk is on the lower end. Make sure you have your severe weather plan ready to go. Have multiple ways to get warnings, know your shelter, and keep your phones charged up. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.
Once the cold front moves through Thursday night, temperatures crash heading into the weekend. Highs on Friday are in the 40s then climb into the 50s and 60s Saturday and Sunday.