Feeling like Spring to start the new week

Spring-like temperatures continue to start off the new workweek. It is still a chilly morning with temperatures in the mid 30s heading out the door. Highs surge into the mid 60s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
Clouds are on the increase tonight and Tuesday. A stray shower is possible Tuesday evening. Our next system to watch brings widespread showers and storms to the region Wednesday night. While the severe weather risk is low, a few stronger storms could produce gusty winds.
Lingering showers come to an end Thursday morning. Cooler temperatures settle in Friday and this weekend. Spotty showers and maybe a few snowflakes are possible Friday night, but no impacts are expected.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.