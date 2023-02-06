 Skip to main content
...Patchy Dense Fog remains possible for portions of the Tennessee
Valley early this morning...

Patchy Dense Fog has expanded southward and will now affect areas
near and west of the I-65 corridor, including Moore county, TN.
Visibilities could drop to 1/4 mile or less at times until just after
daybreak on Monday. In a few locations where temperatures drop to
freezing, freezing fog may occur.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities
will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low
beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between
you and other cars.

The fog should begin to burn off by 8 AM CST.

Feeling like Spring to start the new week

  Updated
Next 3 Days
Carson Meredith

Spring-like temperatures continue to start off the new workweek. It is still a chilly morning with temperatures in the mid 30s heading out the door. Highs surge into the mid 60s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Clouds are on the increase tonight and Tuesday. A stray shower is possible Tuesday evening. Our next system to watch brings widespread showers and storms to the region Wednesday night. While the severe weather risk is low, a few stronger storms could produce gusty winds.

Lingering showers come to an end Thursday morning. Cooler temperatures settle in Friday and this weekend. Spotty showers and maybe a few snowflakes are possible Friday night, but no impacts are expected.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

