Feeling like autumn today, summer by Thursday!

Monday's forecast is one for the books. High temperatures will sit well below average and in the low 80s. We'll keep sunny skies overhead with a slight breeze, as well.
When you first wake up both on Tuesday and on Wednesday, temperatures will be in the mid-50s. High temperatures each day will sit in the mid-80s and the dry conditions and sunny skies are ours to keep.
High temperatures rebound back into the upper 80s by Thursday with "feels like" temperatures sitting in the low 90s at that point. Sunshine, highs in the mid-80s and lower humidity stick around all weekend giving us the perfect conditions to get some outdoor chores done or just to sit out and enjoy the mild temperatures.
The only Debbie Downer in this week's forecast is the pollen count. Ragweed pollen season is officially underway and our pollen count in the Valley will sit in the "high" and "very high" categories all week.
Isolated rain chances return next workweek but no day looks to be an all out washout.
MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: NNW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: NNE 5 MPH.