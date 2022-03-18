Feds say Florence man 3-D printed machine gun parts, sold them on Etsy

A Florence man faces federal charges for using a 3-D printer to make parts to turn legal guns into machine guns.
ATF Agents searched Ivan Hollingsworth's home Thursday.
They seized a Sten machine gun, more than 100 3-D printed devices agents referred to as auto sears, 10 possible silencers - including eight that appeared to have been made using a 3-D printer - and three 3-D printers.
The federal investigation into Hollingsworth started last year in Florida after the illegal devices were found there.
Investigators linked those devices to Hollingsworth and an undercover agent contacted Hollingsworth about his services, which were advertised on Instagram, Etsy and eBay.
Undercover agents bought 100 of the 3-D printed devices in January before ordering 100 more in February, leading to the search of Hollingsworth's home and car.
Hollingsworth is free on $5,000 bond.
His court appearances will take place in Florida, which is where ATF agents said he shipped the 3-D printed devices