Feds officially release report supporting Huntsville as Space Command’s home

The U.S. Government Accountability Office on Thursday officially released its report looking into the selection of Huntsville as the home of Space Command.
The GAO reviewed the Air Force's process for identifying the preferred location for U.S. Space Command headquarters, which meant moving it from Colorado to Redstone Arsenal.
While the GAO said it found issues with “transparency and credibility,” it did not recommend changing the Alabama decision.
From the GAO report: “From early March 2020 through January 2021, the Air Force implemented a revised, three-phased process at the direction of the then Secretary of Defense, culminating in the selection of Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama as the preferred location. The revised process followed some elements of the established basing process, but included different steps.”
Alabama U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville said last month that he’d received an early look at the report, and that it backed up a Department of Defense report that Space Command headquarters should be in Huntsville.
See the full report HERE and read highlights from it below: