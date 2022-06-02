Feds officially release report supporting Huntsville as Space Command’s home

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Marshall, south central Madison and western DeKalb Counties through 145 PM CDT... At 1254 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Guntersville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Albertville, Guntersville, Arab, Union Grove, Hustleville, Rabbit Town, Columbus City, Lake Guntersville St Park and Mountain View. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH