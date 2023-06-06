Feds file to drop Jan. 6 Capitol riot charges against Madison’s 'MAGA Lumberjack'

New developments in the Capitol riot case of the so-called MAGA Lumberjack of Madison.
Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., filed a motion to dismiss charges against Dillon Herrington.
Herrington was charged last June for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The court filing asks a federal judge to dismiss the charges without prejudice.. That means the case can be brought back before the court.
The judge has not yet ruled on the motion.
Herrington, according to a criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Department of Justice, is accused of:
Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority;
Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or group;
Knowingly engage in any act of physical violence against any person or property in a restricted building;
Willfully and knowingly engage in an act of physical violence in the grounds of the Capitol building;
Commit or attempt any act to obstruct, impede or interfere with law enforcement in the lawful performance of his official duties;
Forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate or interfere
According to court documents, Herrington twice tried to strike members of law enforcement - once with a piece of lumber and once with a metal barricade.
Herrington failed to hit any member of law enforcement, the documents said.
The document also said it is not believed Herrington ever entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6.
When releasing photos to try to identify and apprehend Herrington, the FBI dubbed him "#MAGALumberjack."