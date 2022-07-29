Feds charge man with stealing more than $2 million from former Huntsville employer

A former employee of Simple Helix in Huntsville now faces federal fraud charges.
A one-count information filed Thursday in U.S. District Court charges Steve Ray Shickles, Jr., 43, of Round Rock, Texas, with wire fraud for embezzling from his employer, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr.
Authorities say he took more than $2.1 million.
A court document reveals Shickles has agreed to plead guilty to the crime.
According to a news release, Shickles embezzled money from Simple Helix between January 2012 and January 2019 while working as the company’s chief operating officer.
"As part of the scheme, Shickles gained access to PayPal accounts of Simple Helix and made multiple unauthorized charges, withdrawals, and transfers from those accounts to pay for personal expenses,” according to a news release.
“Shickles also created a fraudulent email account for Simple Helix and caused funds intended for Simple Helix to be deposited into personal accounts of Shickles.
“Shickles took steps to conceal his fraudulent activities by causing a computer-generated report of financial activities of Simple Helix to exclude his fraudulent transactions.”
“White-collar crimes imperil the livelihood of every employee and their families. Vigorous enforcement against white-collar criminals is the best deterrent and means to protect the integrity of our community institutions,” said Escalona in the release.
The maximum penalty for wire fraud is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine