Federal lunch waivers are set to expire this month, but Marshall County students don't have to worry

School lunches could soon cost you more. The federal program that has been providing free meals to students nationwide during the pandemic is set to expire at the end of this month.
The federal waivers have not only provided free meals to all students but also reimbursed schools at a higher rate per meal. Marshall County Schools said the help has been crucial as inflation increased the price of everything.
"Not only are our food costs increasing, but so is our product cost, like the paper supply, the forks, the napkins, the plates that we actually eat on. So this past school year — school year 2021-2022 — USDA has increased our reimbursement that we receive for each meal, and that has been able to offset the increasing food and supply cost," explained Casey Partain, the child nutrition program supervisor for Marshall County Schools.
The federal assistance is set to expire June 30, meaning school systems won't be reimbursed as much for their food, even as prices increase.
While the school system is hopeful the USDA will extend the additional reimbursement, the end of the federal school lunch waivers won't actually impact any families at Marshall County Schools.
Students in the school system won't pay a dime for school meals next year.
"We know the hardships personally, what families are going through right now with the rising cost in gas and food, and this was just one way that we saw that we were able to give back to our students," said Partain.
Partain has been working hard to provide free meals for the roughly 5,700 students in the school system.
"I'm trying to cut back on any waste and make sure that we're using production records and looking back at weeks prior to make sure we don't overproduce food," said Partain.
Even when the federal school lunch waivers expire, Marshall County Schools will receive free meals through the USDA's Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), and parents don't even need to apply.
"We qualify for free meals, breakfast and lunch meals for all students without any application process," Partain said.
The school system is eligible for the program because at least 40% of families qualify for additional government assistance, like food stamps. By participating in CEP, families don't have to apply for free or reduced meals, which saves the school system a lot of paperwork.
The school system knows a free meal can go a long way for families as grocery bills keep climbing.
"Our grocery bill personally has gone up about 50% every week, and I'm buying the exact same foods. So any time there's a break that can help a parent provide free meals for their kids, I hope that they take advantage of it," said Partain.
About 75% of the students enrolled in the Marshall County school system take advantage of the school lunch program. Partain said that percentage has increased ever since they have been able to offer free meals to everyone.
A group of bipartisan lawmakers introduced a bill Tuesday to extend the federal waivers through the 2022-2023 school year. The main difference in the $3 billion package is families would have to apply to qualify for free or reduced meals. Congress has nine days to move the bill through the House and Senate before the federal waiver expires.