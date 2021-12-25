Federal lawsuit filed against ULA dismissed

A lawsuit filed against United Launch Alliance was voluntarily dismissed, court documents show.
This comes after a district federal judge denied a motion that would stop ULA from enforcing its Covid vaccine mandate.
Several employees sued ULA after being placed on unpaid administrative leave because of the policy.
Their attorney's filed a motion to dismiss the case earlier this week, but they could sue again in the future.
