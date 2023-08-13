 Skip to main content
Federal judges to decide if Alabama's new Congressional map is fair

  • Updated
  • 0
Alabama map

MGN

Three federal judges are tasked Monday with determining if the new Congressional map the Alabama Legislature passed is fair. 

A group of Black voters and the Alabama NAACP filed suit against the state citing the Congressional Map violated the Voting Rights Act. 

The prior map only had one Black majority-based district, even though Alabama's population is more than a quarter Black. 

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs and ordering the state's legislature to come up with a new one. 

Less than a month later, the conservative-leaning Alabama Legislature approved a new map after spending time going through multiple other variations. 

The new map changes a dozen counties to different districts, including shifting Limestone County from District 4 to District 5. 

However the new map did not add another Black majority-based district, something U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) and the Black Congressional Caucus argued needed to have happened. 

"The Alabama Legislature's defiance of the Supreme Court's directive clearly demonstrates its ongoing commitment to protecting the political preferences of a white majority," said Sewell and the Black Congressional Caucus in a court filing. 

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and lawyers representing the state responded in their own court filing saying the Supreme Court's order did not require them to create a second Black majority-based district. 

"The 2023 plan's fair application of the neutral principles of compactness, county lines, and communities of interest is one such way, even if it does not create proportional representation."

If the judges do not approve this map, the judges will assign a special master and cartographer to create a new map. 

Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen said a map needs to be finalized by October to prepare for the 2024 election.  

