Federal judges hear new appeal arguments in Colbert County double murder

Federal judges heard arguments during a special hearing over the death sentence case of a man convicted in one of Colbert County's most notorious murders.
Thursday morning the 11th Circuit Court of Appeal listened to oral arguments surrounding the conviction of Thomas Dale Ferguson inside an Atlanta courtroom but did not make a ruling on the defense's request for a new hearing to review new evidence in their effort to overturn the death sentence he received nearly 24 years ago.
"He did not receive effective assistance of council which the constitution requires and also because he is intellectually disabled," attorney Travis Ramey told WAAY 31 outside the courtroom.
The state urged the courts to not send the case back to the circuit judge and told the court there was no wrongdoing and Ferguson had a fair trail and the judge's sentence was based on the facts in the case.
Ferguson is one of five men convicted in the 1997 murders of Harold Pugh and Joey Pugh in Colbert County. He has been on death row at Holman Prison since 1998.
The Pughs were father and son. They were shot to death and had their bodies dumped in Cane Creek by a group of men involved in a Mississippi bank robbery. Thursday, Pugh's brother who was only three years old when the boy was killed told WAAY 31 the family remains committed to doing everything they can to make sure justice is served.
"Some of the points they brought up about the mental health I don't agree with it because he knew what he was doing and he had the mental know how to do what he did," Matt McWilliams said.
The case got so much publicity that Ferguson's trial was moved to Mobile County, where a jury voted 11-1 for a life sentence in prison.
The judge overrode the jury and sentenced Ferguson to death.
Ferguson has been fighting the sentence ever since, claiming his constitutional rights were violated.
Currently Ferguson does not have an execution date scheduled and a decision is not expected for several weeks or possibly months from the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.