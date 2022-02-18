Federal judge: If Mo Brooks files a motion to dismiss in Jan. 6 lawsuit, the court will grant it

A federal judge has invited U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks to file a motion to dismiss a civil lawsuit against him, saying the court will grant it for the same reasons it dismissed the lawsuit against Donald Trump Jr. and Rudy Giuliani on Friday.
The civil lawsuit was filed by Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California and accuses Trump and Brooks of helping incite the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. That lawsuit also named Trump Jr. and Giuliani among its list defendants.
On Friday, a judge said Swalwell failed to provide enough facts to show Giuliani or Trump Jr. knew the Capitol attack would happen or spoke in a way that showed they "shared the common conspiratorial goal of violently disrupting the Certification" of Joe Biden as the next president.
As such, their motion to dismiss was granted in a 112-page document filed Friday, which noted that if Brooks were to file his own, it would be granted as well.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.