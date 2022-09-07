Federal judge holds oral arguments in civil case against ex-Huntsville officer convicted of murder

The federal judge considering the civil case against the city of Huntsville and former officer William Ben Darby called attorneys from both sides into the courtroom for oral arguments Wednesday.
The family of Jeffery Parker is behind the case. Parker was a suicidal man who called for help from first responders but instead was shot and killed inside his Huntsville home in 2018.
Darby was convicted by a Madison County jury of murdering Parker and sentenced to 25 years. The criminal conviction paved the way for the civil case to move forward.
Parker's family is arguing the city of Huntsville didn't properly train Darby.
Judge Liles Burke has yet to rule on the city's motion to dismiss the case, but did ask both sides to argue their positions further. Burke didn't say if he has made up his mind on the issue yet or not, but city attorneys took the chance to hammer home their position that the plaintiffs haven't proved the city is liable for what happened to Parker.
The city argues it can't be held responsible for Darby's actions, which it says were within city policy and training standards.
Parker's family sees this as a case that could change police training related to mental health and use of force moving forward.
"It’s a very important case for this city, and the county, and this entire area,” Rip Andrews, attorney for the plaintiffs, told WAAY 31. “We are grappling a lot with these issues in the modern world, where there are so many mental health calls, that (officers) be provided the right training in those situations."
The city's attorneys said the plaintiffs have not presented any arguments about a pattern of Huntsville officers using excessive force in the past.
Attorneys for Parker's family told the judge that, under the law, they don't have to show that, and the courts can still find the city didn't train Darby properly. They are arguing the Huntsville Police Department has an unwritten custom in place that says if a citizen has a gun and refuses an officer's order to drop it, the officer can shoot the citizen.
Huntsville's attorneys refused a WAAY 31 request to do an interview following the hearing.