Federal judge denies bail for North Alabama man accused of making Pennsylvania teen send nude photos

A federal judge ordered a North Alabama man accused of exchanging explicit photos and videos with a Pennsylvania 13-year-old to be held without bond.
The move comes after testimony during a pretrial hearing held Tuesday in Huntsville. One of the men who testified, Special Agent John McCreedy of U.S. Homeland Security, told the court about his role in the raid and investigation.
That investigation centers on Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Scott Otwell, a 39-year-old who authorities say exchanged sexually explicit photos, videos and text messages with the victim over about a two-month span.
McCreedy said the investigation was requested by Pennsylvania law enforcement and the FBI after evidence of inappropriate communication was discovered between the victim and Otwell, who was working with the U.S. Navy in Florida at the time.
The investigation revealed the victim suffered mentally and had attempted suicide more than once, McCreedy said. Court documents made public last week included transcripts in which Otwell established six rules for the victim, one of which required she film herself any time she engaged in self-harm "so daddy can see his daughter is all right."
McCreedy said Otwell calmly confessed to his actions and told the court that agents found numerous firearms when raiding his Decatur home.
The court also heard from Ethan King of the U.S. Probation Office, who recommended the judge deny bond for Otwell due to his history of issues with alcohol, the amount of guns in his possession and the nature of evidence discovered during the investigation.
U.S. Judge Herman N. Johnson Jr. ultimately agreed, ordering Otwell to remain in custody until his trial. Otwell, who is charged with one count of production of child pornography, is set to be extradited to Pennsylvania to face trial.