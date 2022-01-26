Federal grand jury indicts Huntsville man in armed robbery spree

A Huntsville man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on 12 charges related to a November 2020 armed robbery spree.
Christopher Maxwell Jacobie Owens, 27, was indicted Wednesday on six counts of Hobbs Act Robbery and six counts of brandishing a firearm, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. Announced.
Owens is accused of armed robberies in November 2020 at two Family Dollar locations, a Dollar General, two MetroPCS locations, and a Walgreens.
The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery that affects interstate commerce and that involves the taking of property from another person by means of actual or threatened force or violence.
If convicted of a Hobbs Act Robbery, the defendant faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. If convicted of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime, the defendant faces a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison.
The FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Pillsbury is prosecuting the case.