Federal funds are key to expanding mental health resources in North Alabama schools. Here's why

The federal government wants to improve mental health among American youth.
To do so, $1 billion will go to increasing the number of school-based health professionals and ramping up mental health services and personnel in schools.
Stephanie Allen, a mental health coordinator for Madison City Schools, said local, state and federal money is imperative in expanding mental health resources.
The district is constantly working to meet the needs of students, and to do that, it takes money.
"Funding helps tremendously, because bringing supports like mental health counselors — or bringing in programs, more school counselors, more social workers, people who can directly helps the needs of the students — is costly," said Allen.
The mental health crisis in schools is ongoing and impacting all grade levels.
"Any type of funding support is needed and essential in order to meet all the needs we're seeing," said Allen. "Really, K-12, all the way — high school, middle school and elementary."
Although kids are back in the classroom, Allen said mental health is still being impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Kids are still struggling. We are still seeing mental health issues increase in schools," said Allen.
Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that even before Covid-19, young people were struggling with mental health on an increased scale.
"Addressing the academic gaps, that's still happening, but those emotional and behavioral issues that are coming up — those have to be addressed," said Allen.
Whether it's from the federal, local or state level, more money allows the district to help more people.
"We are seeing our school-based therapists are full and have a waitlist, so you know there's definitely a need for them to be able to see more students," said Allen.
Allen's position was added by the Alabama State Department of Education. It allows her to coordinate more mental health services.
The district now holds mental health workshops each month to discuss topics of mental health between parents and health professionals.
Madison City Schools' next mental health workshop is Nov. 29. The subject will be "Depression in Youth."
Parents can register here.