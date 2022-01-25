Federal court rejects Alabama congressional district map

Alabama is considering its next steps after a federal court blocked the state’s new congressional district map from going into effect.
"It’s important, because we want to make sure that each person's vote is counted," said Benard Simelton, president of the Alabama NAACP.
Simelton said it's important that the new congressional district map ensure that the Black voter's voice is heard.
"We want to make sure that their votes are not being diluted by packing all of them into one district or by cracking them or putting them too spread out, where they won’t have any voting strengths," said Simelton.
However, others believe the federal government should have stayed out of state business, especially at this point in the election cycle.
"I’m disappointed with the federal court having gotten involved with this the week before the end of qualifying," said John Wahl, chairman of the Alabama Republican Party.
Wahl said having to choose between a federal court order and the state constitution puts both parties in a tough situation.
"This was best left to the representatives of the people of Alabama, through the legislative process," said Wahl.
Wahl said he's aware of concerns that the new map is not fair to Black voters and has concerns of his own about the requirements he's seeing from the court order.
"It would actually do away with the one majority minority district that we have in Alabama," he said. "There’s not really any way to draw two districts in Alabama that are majority African-American population."
Simelton, however, said the ideal solution is to adopt the map presented by plaintiffs that does have two majority Black congressional districts. That would involve slightly reducing the percentage of the highest-populated majority Black district, which is District 7.
"We can reduce that percentage and then shift that percentage to another district in the Black Belt area and still come up with two districts," said Simelton.
However, that's something Wahl just doesn't see as attainable.
"Our minority populations are spread throughout the state, and so there’s no way to draw enough of that population into two districts to create two majority districts. It’s just not possible geographically," he said.