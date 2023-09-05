Federal Court judges strike down redrawn congressional map

A three-judge panel unanimously struck down Alabama's congressional map.
This map, approved by the Republican-led Legislature and the Governor, failed to add two new districts with a majority of black voters. The next step will be an appointed special master and cartographer who will make the new map. This new map will be based on the guidelines imposed by the court earlier this year, and as you said, it must have at least two districts that move Black voters close to comprising a majority,
State House Minority leader Anthony Daniels said the Republican Legislature chose to be defiant rather than follow the guidelines.
"Defiance over compliance and today's decision is evident that the three-judge panel gave specific instructions to the Alabama legislature, and we've failed to do what they required us to do," Daniels said.
Because of this failure, this new map will not be voted on by the State legislature or approved by the governor. It will go straight to the judges for approval.
The president of the Alabama NAACP, Benard Simelton, said this is a win for Black voters regardless of how this happened.
"This is a win, a big win for black voters - now we must turn out voters in the elections and get sorted in the primary next year," Simelton said. "We must make sure that each person votes and each person's vote counts."
Simelton says he expects state Republicans to go to the Supreme Court, but he believes this ruling will be upheld. In a comment from the State Attorney General's office, they said, "We are disappointed in today's decision," and "We intend to promptly seek review from the Supreme Court to ensure that the state can use its lawful congressional districts in 2024 and beyond."
WAAY 31 reached out to multiple Republican leaders today, and here are the statements we received from from those request.
From Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter's office - "The Legislature worked together to meet the court's vague requirements, so today's ruling is disappointing. Above all, it's frustrating that the court chooses to legislate when the Alabama Legislature knows our citizens, hometowns, and communities better than any federal judge."
From the State Attorney General Steve Marshall's office -"While we are disappointed in today's decision, we strongly believe that the Legislature's map complies with the Voting Rights Act and the recent decision of the U.S. Supreme Court. We intend to promptly seek review from the Supreme Court to ensure that the state can use its lawful congressional district in 2024 and beyond. "
From the Alabama Republican Party's office - "The legislature worked together to meet the court's vague requirements, so today's ruling is disappointing. Above all, it's frustrating that the court chooses to legislate when the Alabama Legislature knows our citizens, hometowns, and communities better than any federal judge."