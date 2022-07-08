 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Franklin AL,
Colbert, Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. In Tennessee, Moore
and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Feces mailed to Ohio GOP lawmakers; post office investigates

  • Updated
  • 0
INVESTIGATION WEB IMAGE.jpg

        

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A federal investigation is underway after feces were sent to Ohio's 25 Republican state senators.

The letters were intercepted by mailroom employees in the Ohio Statehouse and post offices in Cleveland and Akron.

Why they were sent is unclear.

Senate GOP spokesperson John Fortney says no specific message was included in the letters.

The return addresses were deemed fake.

Fortney calls the incident “outrageous” and says it was a serious biohazard that could endanger all Statehouse employees.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating and wouldn't comment on details, including whether the waste was human or animal.

