Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties in northern Alabama.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

FDA warns against using certain eye drops over microbial contamination

  Updated
The FDA urges consumers not to buy or use certain types of eye drops from Dr. Berne's and LightEyez.

 galitskaya/iStockphoto/Getty Images

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning against buying or using certain eye drops from Dr. Berne’s and LightEyez due to microbial contamination.

The drops contain methylsulfonylmethane or MSM, a naturally occurring organosulfur compound popular in complementary and alternative medicine, as the active ingredient.

The FDA says Dr. Berne’s agreed to recall its MSM Drops 5% Solution after sampling and testing showed contamination with bacteria and fungus.

Samples of LightEyez MSM Eye Drops – Eye Repair were found to have four types of bacteria in them, the FDA says, but the company has not responded to the agency’s requests to discuss concerns or recall products.

“These products are unapproved drugs and illegally marketed in the U.S.,” the FDA said in an announcement Tuesday. “There are no legally marketed ophthalmic drugs that contain MSM as an active ingredient.”

Consumers who have these products should discard them.

“Using contaminated eye drops could result in minor to serious vision-threatening infection which could possibly progress to a life-threatening infection,” the FDA announcement says.

No adverse events have been reported in connection with the products, but anyone who has signs of an eye infection should seek medical care immediately. Health care professionals and consumers can report adverse events or quality concerns with any medicine to the FDA’s MedWatch program.

