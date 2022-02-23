FDA updates list of authorized at-home Covid-19 tests

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Floodwaters reach a house trailer off of
Brownsboro Road and waters likely cover Brownsboro Road to the
point that it must be closed.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 20.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Wednesday was 20.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
20.6 feet on 01/23/1999.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:00 PM CST Wednesday was 15.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

FDA updates list of authorized at-home Covid-19 tests

at-home covid test
Adobe Stock

Testing at home for Covid-19 has gotten easier, but with so many options, it can be hard to find which one is right for you.

To that end, the FDA has released a list of all authorized at-home, over-the-counter tests. The list includes information on how the test is administered, how quickly it works and who would best benefit from its use.

View the list here.

Not sure how to use an at-home Covid-19 test? WAAY 31's Brittany Harris demonstrates a test using a nasal swab in a video tutorial you can watch here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

