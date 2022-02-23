FDA updates list of authorized at-home Covid-19 tests

Testing at home for Covid-19 has gotten easier, but with so many options, it can be hard to find which one is right for you.
To that end, the FDA has released a list of all authorized at-home, over-the-counter tests. The list includes information on how the test is administered, how quickly it works and who would best benefit from its use.
View the list here.
Not sure how to use an at-home Covid-19 test? WAAY 31's Brittany Harris demonstrates a test using a nasal swab in a video tutorial you can watch here.