FDA rule to enhance accessibility, affordability of OTC hearing aids

Nearly 30 million Americans can benefit from hearing aids, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA finalized a rule this week to improve access to hearing aids. The new category of over-the-counter, or OTC, hearing aids will hit store shelves in mid-October.
The FDA ruling on OTC hearing aids is specifically for people with mild to moderate hearing loss. The FDA said such hearing aids will be more accessible and affordable, but people should still see a specialist if they're experiencing hearing loss.
A hearing test at a business like Beltone is free. With that, you can pinpoint your exact hearing needs.
"It takes us 30 minutes for us to find out exactly where the patient is," said Zachary Watson, board-certified hearing instrument specialist.
An OTC hearing aid is not for everyone. In fact, if you don't get the correct hearing aid for yourself, you could cause greater damage.
Jennifer Cole, a Limestone County resident, said hearing aids need to be more affordable.
"It's ridiculous that a set of hearing aids costs the same amount as a down payment to a car," said Cole. "I think this is a medical condition, and our insurance companies need to do a better job at paying for this."
It took Cole years to pull the plug and make the purchase on hearing aids. First, she ordered hearing aids online and regretted it. Now, with the FDA's new ruling, she's hoping affordability and quality match — but she remains skeptical.
The new FDA rule follows years of pressure from medical experts and consumer advocates regarding hearing aids for Americans. Watson said he thinks after the FDA's ruling, people will be less hesitant about getting their hearing tested.
"Purchasing an OTC from a drugstore or an electronic store, you're not going to get the same kind of service that you get from a professional office," said Watson. "We can help and guide along the way."
Without a hearing test, you won't be able to see if there's an underlying medical problem or something like impacted wax that is causing the hearing loss.
"It's important to find out where you are medically to see what kind of help you really need," said Watson.
Beltone has an OTC hearing aid called "Jabra Enhance Plus" that will be sold online and in some stores this fall.