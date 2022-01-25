FDA revises authorizations for 2 Covid-19 monoclonal antibody treatments

The FDA has revised authorizations for two monoclonal antibody treatments used to treat Covid-19.
You can read more about that here.
The FDA said they made this decision because data shows the treatments are highly unlikely to work against the omicron variant. The omicron variant is the dominant variant in the U.S. right now.
Dr. Steven Werdehoff, an emergency medicine specialist affiliated with Huntsville Hospital, called it the right move.
"We've given 3,000 monoclonal antibody treatments since last summer," Werdehoff said. "During the delta wave, we know it was very effective."
However, a couple of monoclonal antibody treatments are not as effective against the omicron variant, according to the FDA.
That's why the decision was made to limit its use to patients who have likely been infected with or exposed to a variant that is susceptible to these treatments.
"I think it is concerning, and it really, really emphasizes that we need for people to do all they can to try to not contract Covid," said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Landers said even though the FDA's announcement comes as no surprise, it's still alarming.
"The challenge is that the therapeutics that remain available, certainly when we're talking about the sotrovimab, it's not as ample as we would like it to be," Landers said. "In fact, it's actually in very short supply, along with the other antivirals that are available but again in very short supply."
Werdehoff said he believes the FDA's decision will open the door for further treatments against Covid-19.
Right now, at Synergy Wellness, they're offering sotrovimab. That's not a monoclonal antibody that was include in the FDA's announcement.
It's also the antibody treatment now most recommended, as it remains active against the Omicron variant.
"Remdesivir, which has only been given in the hospital so far, has just been approved for outpatient therapy, and whereas the monoclonal antibodies reduced hospitalizations by 70%, remdesivir can reduce hospitalizations by 87%," Werdehoff said.
Werdehoff said they're looking forward to being among the first in Alabama to supply remdesivir to patients at Synergy Wellness.
They're still testing for Covid, too, and said recently that they have seen a significant amount of people coming in to get tested.