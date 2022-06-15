FDA panel approves Covid-19 vaccine for children under 5, but some parents remain hesitant

Kids under the age of 5 are one step closer to getting vaccinated against Covid-19.
On Wednesday, FDA vaccine advisers voted in favor of expanding emergency use authorization for both Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines for young kids.
For pharmacies, hospitals or doctor's offices that have already started the pre-ordering process, this means the vaccine could be available as early as Monday or Tuesday of next week.
They should become widely available over the next few weeks.
But, the Alabama Department of Public Health and some parents say the demand might not be too high.
"Every time that there's been a drop in the age group, there have been less number of people that are willing to take that vaccine, and that's what we're seeing in Alabama," said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with ADPH. "The number of children 5 to 11 who have received the vaccine is much less than the children that are 12 to 17, which is then much less than the general population. Of course, our highest rates are generally among our oldest recipients."
Monica Henry is the parent of a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old. She plans to hold off on getting her children vaccinated against Covid-19.
"If, we say, a couple of years go by and it becomes effective and there's no bad reaction towards it, then maybe. But for right now, no," said Henry.
Whether or not the vaccine will be available depends on the CDC signing off on the authorization for the vaccine.
In the meeting for FDA advisers, both Pfizer and Moderna presented data that showed how effective their shots were for kids under the age of 5.
Pfizer's trial showed their vaccine is 80% effective in preventing symptomatic Covid infections.
Kids would get three shots. The first two shots would be three weeks apart, and the third dose would be two months later.
Each shot is one-tenth of an adult dose, which is why experts say that the third dose for kids is needed.
Meanwhile, Moderna's two-dose vaccine is only about 40-50% effective at preventing mild infections. It is one-quarter of the adult dosage, which they say is strong enough to prevent illness.
Clinical studies show the most common side effects of both vaccines are pain at the injection site, irritability and crying, loss of appetite and sleepiness.
Health officials say if you have any questions or concerns about giving your child the vaccine, talk to your child's pediatrician to see what's best for your child.