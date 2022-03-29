 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained south-southeasterly winds of 25-30 MPH, with
frequent gusts around 40 MPH expected in valley locations. Both
sustained winds and gusts will be stronger in elevated terrain.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 AM CDT Wednesday to 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

FDA OKs another Pfizer, Moderna COVID booster for 50 and up

Booster shot

U.S. regulators are allowing people 50 and older to get another booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration's decision aims to offer extra protection to the most vulnerable in case the virus rebounds.

The FDA said Tuesday that those people can seek a fourth dose several months after their previous booster. With COVID-19 cases currently low, it's not clear if they should rush out and get one.

There’s limited evidence to tell how much benefit another booster could offer right now. The FDA ruled without input from its independent advisers.

