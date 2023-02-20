FDA may make Narcan available over the counter

A drug used to save lives could soon be sold over the counter.
As opiod-related deaths continue to climb, a committee of advisers to the FDA unanimously voted in favor of making narcan available without needing a prescription.
Although cost could be a concern, Don Webster with HEMSI and Patty Sykstus the President of Not One More Alabama, an organization supporting families impacted by the disease of addiction say Narcan is safe and it’s a life-saving tool which should be easily available.
"We have needed this for a long time," said Sykstus.
She’s seen and heard many stories of people whose lives have been saved thanks to Narcan. Like one mom who got Narcan at one of their events and quickly saved a life.
“Shortly thereafter, [she] used it to save her own sons life. She had come in and found him unresponsive and was able to use the Narcan and he was able to go to treatment after that and start hopefully toward life and recovery," said Sykstus.
As of now, in the state of Alabama, only pharmacists and some licensed physicians are allowed to provide Narcan.
A committee hopes the FDA makes this drug readily available to anyone who needs it. Some may not agree with that decision because they believe it could act as an enabler to using opioids. However both Sykstus and Webster want people to look at it through a different perspective.
“I would rather have somebody that is alive that we can hopefully take to get rehab and move forward with their life. You can’t do that to somebody who is dead," said Webster.
"Addiction is a brain disease. It is not a moral failing. It’s not just someone who is making bad choices. The brain wiring is altered when somebody starts using substances. It is important to be able to have tools to help them because if they are not alive, we can’t help them. We can’t help them get treatment, we can't help them to change their life and live a life in recovery," said Sykstus.
The FDA plans on making a decision by the end of March. Although prices havent been announced for Narcan if it were to be sold over the counter. There are some concerns about what cost could look like.
“We’re losing people everyday," said Webster.
In his 49 years with HEMSI, Webster says he’s never seen the opiod crisis as bad as it is now.
According to Tyler Berryhill the Madison County Corner, 66 people died of a drug overdose in 2022 with 56 more cases pending.
This is why webster says narcan should be available and affordable.
"We’ve got to figure out how to either get the cost down or the availability to put it in the hands of the people that need it," said Webster.
Although prices have yet to be released, there is speculation the under-resourced families may be impacted the most.
“I think even if it goes over the counter, cost is going to be a factor and so the last that I have heard, the makers of Narcan have not disclosed yet what the over the counter cost will be but we are really hoping that it is at an affordable level so people can have easy access to it," said Sykstus.
To learn more about Narcan and how you can get it in Alabama, click here.