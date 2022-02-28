FDA issues another recall on baby formula

Parents check your pantry. Another recall on baby formula has been issued.
The formula is Similac PM 60/40 and it was produced at a facility in Sturgis, Michigan.
This announcement is an expansion to an already existing recall after some complaints of babies getting sick.
FDA Investigation of Cronobacter and Salmonella Complaints: Powdered Infant Formula (February 2022)
The FDA and CDC say they're investigating the complaints after a few babies became sick with bacteria infections.
Two deaths might've been contributed to this as well, according to the FDA.
The FDA is now advising parents not to feed their baby recalled Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas.
The recall does not include liquid formula products.
Here's what you need to look out for.
Products included in the initial recall have all three of these items:
- The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37.
- The code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2.
- The expiration date is April 1, 2022 (APR 2022) or later.
As of Monday, the CDC announced another illness in a baby.
Now Abbott Nutrition’s Similac PM 60/40 formula is included in the recall.
The lot code on this product is 27032K800 on a case and 27032K80 on a can.
According to the FDA, all of the formula included in the recall was produced at Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility.
If your child is experiencing any of these symptoms, you should notify your child’s healthcare provider and seek medical care for your child immediately.
Also, any confirmed cases should be reported to the CDC.