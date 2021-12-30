FDA expected to broaden Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster eligibility to youths ages 12 to 15 in the coming days, source says

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 14.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 17.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 AM CST Thursday was 17.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

FDA expected to broaden Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster eligibility to youths ages 12 to 15 in the coming days, source says

The FDA is expected to broaden the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster eligibility to youths ages 12 to 15 in the coming days, source say.

 Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to broaden eligibility for Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine boosters to youths ages 12 to 15 in the coming days, according to a person familiar with the agency's plan.

People as young as 16 are already eligible to receive boosters of the Pfizer vaccine six months after their two-dose series. Youths ages 12 to 15 have been eligible to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine since May; as of early July, about 4 million people in this age group had been fully vaccinated and would be eligible for a booster immediately.

When asked on Wednesday about boosters for adolescents and younger teens, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told CNN that the FDA "is looking at that right now. Of course the CDC will swiftly follow as soon as we hear from them and I'm hoping to have that in ... the days to weeks ahead."

US health officials have been pushing for months for adults to get boosted, especially after the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Studies have shown that the two-dose Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine does not provide sufficient protection against infection with Omicron, although it still appears to help protect against severe disease. A booster dose increased protection significantly, studies have shown.

The latest timeline for people ages 12 to 15 was first reported by The New York Times. The Times also reported that the booster schedule will shift from six months after the primary dose series to five months, and a booster shot is expected to be authorized for children ages 5 to 11 with immune deficiencies.

This is a breaking news story.

