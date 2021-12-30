You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1000 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 PM CST Thursday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

FDA: At-home COVID tests could be less sensitive to the Omicron variant

  • Updated
  • 0
At-home rapid COVID test

If you've taken a COVID-19 test at home and got a negative result - according to the FDA - it might not be 100 percent accurate.

AP: Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?

Health leaders in Alabama say it's still important to get tested.

"If you test positive, you probably have the disease," ADPH District Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield said. "The problem is sometimes they can be falsely negative."

According to the FDA, studies show quick antigen take home tests could be less sensitive to picking up the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus, which could result in a negative test.

The FDA says studies continue into trying to figure out exactly what's causing this.

"They rely on just a less sophisticated kind of technology that can be less accurate," Dr. Stubblefield said.

The best test out there currently Dr. Stubblefield says, is a PCR test which is done in a lab.

If you're a high-risk patient, have any medical conditions or maybe you're experiencing symptoms and know you've been exposed -- Dr. Stubblefield says you shouldn't rely on an at home test.

"If you're trying to decide if you want to go over to someone's house and visit them and maybe you don't really have any symptoms but you want to be around them, it might be a way to reassure yourself that you didn't somehow get the infection and you didn't know it," Dr. Stubblefield said.

Still though, Dr. Stubblefield says at-home tests are a good option to have.

The Biden Administration says they're currently working to distribute half a billion free at-home tests to Americans in January.

Dr. Stubblefield says he doesn't have any information on that as it relates to potential distribution in Alabama at this time.

