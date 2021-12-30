FDA: At-home COVID tests could be less sensitive to the Omicron variant

If you've taken a COVID-19 test at home and got a negative result - according to the FDA - it might not be 100 percent accurate.
AP: Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?
Health leaders in Alabama say it's still important to get tested.
"If you test positive, you probably have the disease," ADPH District Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield said. "The problem is sometimes they can be falsely negative."
According to the FDA, studies show quick antigen take home tests could be less sensitive to picking up the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus, which could result in a negative test.
The FDA says studies continue into trying to figure out exactly what's causing this.
"They rely on just a less sophisticated kind of technology that can be less accurate," Dr. Stubblefield said.
The best test out there currently Dr. Stubblefield says, is a PCR test which is done in a lab.
If you're a high-risk patient, have any medical conditions or maybe you're experiencing symptoms and know you've been exposed -- Dr. Stubblefield says you shouldn't rely on an at home test.
"If you're trying to decide if you want to go over to someone's house and visit them and maybe you don't really have any symptoms but you want to be around them, it might be a way to reassure yourself that you didn't somehow get the infection and you didn't know it," Dr. Stubblefield said.
Still though, Dr. Stubblefield says at-home tests are a good option to have.
The Biden Administration says they're currently working to distribute half a billion free at-home tests to Americans in January.
Dr. Stubblefield says he doesn't have any information on that as it relates to potential distribution in Alabama at this time.