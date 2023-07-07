FDA approves new treatment for Alzheimer's

The FDA has approved a new drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s. Leqembi is now fully approved for use in treating the disease.
This is the first FDA approved drug that will actually slow down the progression of the disease–which will give so much hope to those with early onset Alzheimer’s.
Abigail Werner of the Alabama chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association says, “This Alzheimer’s drug really does slow the progression of the disease. And we are also so excited because this means that centers for Medicare and Medicaid can approve coverage for Leqembi which means it will be more accessible to our communities.”
6.5 million people in the US including 96,000 in the state of Alabama have Alzheimer’s.
The Approval of Leqembi is a huge step in the right direction for the research and treatment of the disease.