FDA approves Chinese company's exports of scarce cancer drug

The Federal Drug Administration will allow a Chinese pharmaceutical company to export life-saving cancer drug cisplatin to the U.S.
Dr. Barbara Murphy, an oncologist at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, said cisplatin is just one of more than a dozen cancer drugs in short supply. Murphy says this shortage can cause heartbreaking situations for doctors and patients.
"It can be really challenging to tell a patient that we don't have their chemotherapy drug today, and we don't know when we will be able to get that supply in; it's frightening for the patients - frightening for their families," Murphy said.
With the FDA now authorizing imports from the Chinese company Qilu Pharmaceuticals, physicians should be able to order cisplatin again. According to the National Cancer Institute, platinum-based drugs like cisplatin have been prescribed to 10 to 20 percent of all cancer patients.
Sheila Alexander, a two-time breast cancer survivor, said this shortage could be a death sentence for some. In 2017 Alexander's doctor prescribed her a mix of Taxol and carboplatin to fight her aggressive form of cancer. And in 2022, they prescribed the same drugs when she got another diagnosis.
Carboplatin has been in short supply for months now. Alexander said it would have been a hard hit if she had been told she could not get her treatment.
"If he told me that it would've been the best treatment to destroy the cancer cells, it would have been a little devastating, and this time it really would have happened because I know what it could - I know what it did the first time," Alexander said.
After beating cancer for the second time, Alexander is now focused on spending time with her family and traveling.