FDA approves an oral contraceptive that can be bought without a prescription

Landmark action Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration on birth control.
The FDA approved the first-ever over-the-counter birth control available for people of all ages to buy.
Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said this new over-the-counter product will be a game changer for women who may not typically have easy access to contraceptives. The once-a-day Opill birth control by Perrigo will have no age restriction to purchase or need for a prescription. So, it will be just as easy to buy as over-the-counter pain medication.
But, it still has to be taken as directed for it to work, and that type of schedule can be difficult.
"The birth control pills for younger individuals can be more challenging because they really need to be taken very regularly at the same time every day, and if they're not or if you miss more than a few pills in a month they lose their effectiveness very quickly," Stubblefield said.
Local Star Discount pharmacist Hashan Bim said one thing to note about this drug is what is not in it.
"It does not contain any estrogen product at all," Bim said. "Generally, that means it's a little bit safer to take. Plus, hormones that you have in the birth control supplements means that it's a little bit easier to control and less side effects, you'll experience throughout the body."
This pack of pills also does not have placebo pills, so the pills are taken throughout the 28 days. And according to Bim, studies have shown the drug to be 90% effective, and if you take it precisely every day at the same time, it's even more effective.
Bim says reading the instructions is crucial.
"Even though it may seem, 'oh yeah, you take it once a day,' - there are some details that you need to know about it that come in the packaging information that will tell you exactly how to use it, when to use it and what to look out for," Bim said.
If you are unable to see a physician and are concerned about side effects, be sure to talk to your local pharmacist.
"Speaking to your pharmacist is a great idea for that because we are one of the more accessible healthcare providers where you don't need to make an appointment to come see us," Bim said. "We're always available to the public and you can ask us an array of health questions we'll be able to answer for you or guide you in the general direction of how you can access that information."
A price for the drug has yet to be released.
