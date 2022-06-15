FBI warns of increase in elder fraud on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
To keep everyone's guard up, the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office is warning senior citizens and their family members of an increase in schemes targeting the elderly.
"If it seems to good to be true," said AARP volunteer Ryan Schwoebel. "Trust your gut."
The old saying holds true now more than ever.
Elder fraud cases are on the rise. According to the 2021 National Elder Fraud Report, Americans over the age of 60 lost nearly $1.7 billion last year alone.
"If it doesn't smell right, ask questions not just of the person asking you for money or who is instructing you to do something that doesn't seem right, but of people who you love and trust who can help you," Schwoebel said.
You've probably heard of some of the more common ones: criminals pretending to be a grandchild asking for cash, a lottery scam where bad actors claim you've won a big sum of money or a government worker impersonator saying you owe money in taxes.
The most common elder fraud scheme is new and may surprise you: romance schemes.
"They'll spend months building what seems like a very deep relationship," FBI Special Agent Matt Tootle said.
Romance schemes involve fake boyfriends or girlfriends who prey on widows looking for companionship. It's fairly new and becoming more popular. Why is it gaining steam? Tootle says it's because it's working.
"Criminals are adapting, they're coming up with new and innovative scenarios," Tootle said.
To avoid becoming a victim, AARP says keep your guard up, resist the urge to send money if you're being pressured to and always think twice before giving out any personal information like passwords or your social security number.
"If you have a trusted family member, a son, daughter, grandchild, someone you genuinely trust, have regular conversations with them," Schwoebel said.
If you or a loved one do become a victim or think you may be, the best thing you can do is tell police.
"Report early and often, even if they suspect that this may be going on, report it because that's our greatest chance," said Tootle.
To help spread the word throughout North Alabama, the FBI has put elder fraud pamphlets at places like nursing homes and senior centers across the Tennessee Valley.
For more information from the FBI, click HERE.