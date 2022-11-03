FBI: Madison man admitted to running child pornography website, sharing explicit images online

A Madison man faces multiple child pornography charges out of Florida after FBI agents found evidence of him managing a child pornography website.
The evidence was found in part during a search of William Michael Spearman's home Wednesday on Rolling Lea Place.
In a complaint filed this week in federal court, the FBI detailed how its investigation led them to Spearman and how, upon arriving at Spearman's home, Spearman admitted to his role on the website.
The complaint states Spearman told agents he had been active on the website since about 2018 and maintained child pornography on devices in his home. Additionally, agents found Spearman in his garage when they arrived, near a laptop that was being used to access two child sexual exploitation websites and near a box with a thumb drive that contacted "a large volume of child pornography," the complaint states.
A penalty sheet filed alongside the complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida lists two charges for Spearman: engaging in a child exploitation enterprise, and conspiracy to advertise child pornography.
The child exploitation charge carries a sentence of 20 years to life in federal prison if convicted, while the conspiracy charge carries a sentence of 15-30 years.
This story will be updated.