FBI: Limestone County bank robbery suspect linked to at least 7 other robberies in Tennessee

A bank robbery suspect who robbed an Elkmont bank and attempted to rob an Athens bank in the same afternoon has been linked by the FBI to at least seven other robberies in Tennessee.
The FBI is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the man. They describe him as a white male, approximately 26–40 years old, bald, with brown or green eyes and a short, brown, trimmed beard. He walks with a straight-backed posture, arms swinging slightly away from his body.
The FBI notes the suspect has worn different clothing at each robbery, including a 2018 Chattanooga Turkey Trot shirt, a Nashville Predators cap, a University of Alabama face covering, a gray Champions sweatshirt and a gray “STP” beanie cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at 615-232-7500, the FBI Knoxville Field Office at 865-544-0751 or the FBI Birmingham Field Office at 205-326-6166.
Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.
Here are the dates and locations for the crimes in which he is a suspect:
- Dec. 6, 2021, First Horizon Bank, 324 N. Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, Tennessee — The unknown male was wearing a black or dark-colored mask, light gray or cream-colored polo shirt with a long-sleeve black shirt underneath, blue jeans, and black and white athletic shoes.
- Dec. 13, 2021, First Horizon Bank, 154 Cason Lane, Murfreesboro, Tennessee (formerly First Tennessee Bank) — The unknown male was wearing a black T-shirt with a gray or dark green Under Armor shirt underneath, a black hat, black face mask and blue jeans.
- Dec. 17, 2021, First Citizens Bank, 100 S. Campbell Station Road, Knoxville, Tennessee — The unknown male was wearing a black mask, black baseball cap, black long-sleeve shirt with "Rocawear" logo on left chest, dark-colored pants and black "New Balance" athletic shoes with white trim.
- Jan. 7, Fifth Third Bank, 2437 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, Tennessee — The unknown male was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, gray gloves, a tan hat and a mask.
- Jan. 10, First Horizon Bank, 11865 Parkside Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee — The unknown male was wearing a gray beanie with "STP" logo on front, white mask, light-gray hoodie with large "Champion" logo on the chest, blue jeans and white athletic shoes.
- Jan. 21, Fifth Third Bank, 525 Donelson Pike, Nashville, Tennessee — The unknown male was wearing a black mask, black beanie cap, white/gray arctic camo hoodie with red design on arm, blue jeans and black shoes with white soles.
- Feb. 2, Renasant Bank, 4422 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, Tennessee — The unknown male was wearing a gray mask, black baseball cap with red/orange logo, light-gray hoodie, blue jeans and dark shoes with white soles.
- Feb. 7, Citizens Bank, 25530 Alabama 127, Elkmont — The unknown male was wearing a gray Chattanooga Turkey Trot shirt, Nashville Predators baseball cap and an N95 mask with yellow straps.
- (Attempted bank robbery) Feb. 7, Regions Bank, 1101 U.S. 72 East, Athens — The unknown male was wearing a long-sleeve gray t-shirt with an orange turkey on the front, gray face mask with circular Alabama logo and a gray hat with black bill and Nashville Predators symbol on front.