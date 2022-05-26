FBI has active shooter profile that matches key facts in Texas elementary school mass killing

The profile of an active shooter suspect matches up over and over again, and FBI profilers already have that information available for local law enforcement hoping to intervene before an attack takes place.
As a whole, active-shooter incidents in the United States increased by more than 50% from 2020 to 2021, according to a new report from the FBI.
The report shows over the past five years, active shooter incidents have increased.
The new report, titled "Active Shooter Incidents in the United States in 2021," says there were 61 mass shooting incidents in the U.S. in 2021, representing a nearly 100% in active shooter incidents from 2017, which saw 31.
The FBI defines an active shooter as one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area. Implicit in this definition is the shooter's use of a firearm.
Jay Town is a former prosecutor in Huntsville who reviewed the FBI information on active shooter suspect profiles collected since 2017.
Town said the suspect in the Texas school attack fits almost all of the shared data points seen in past attacker profiles. He thinks those red flags — like buying guns, being bullied at school and having a falling out with his parents — should have been signs that people let law enforcement know about.
The FBI reported active shooter incidents occurred in 30 states in 2021 and saw 103 die and 140 wounded, not counting the shooters. Twelve of the shootings met the "mass killing" definition, according to the FBI.
The FBI defines a mass killing as a three or more killings in a single incident.
Nearly all of the shooters were male, and half the accused shooters were arrested by law enforcement. The FBI says 55% of the shootings took place in the afternoon and evening hours.
More than half of the shootings took place in areas of commerce. The youngest shooter was 12, and the oldest was 67.
"For 2021, the FBI observed an emerging trend involving roving active shooters; specifically, shooters who shoot in multiple locations, either in one day or in various locations over several days," the FBI concluded.